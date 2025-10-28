Listen Live
Buy Black Tuesday [10-28-2025]

Published on October 28, 2025

Buy Black B'More
We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Soul Purpose Kuisine

Business Description: “Savor the soul, Taste the purpose!!”

Business Website: @soulpurposek (TikTok and Instagram and LinkedIn)

Iriewatas Wellness

Business Description: “Better Ingredients, Better Wata — Let’s Keep It Irie”

Business Website: @iriewatas

Iconic Juice

Business Description: “Live iconic be iconic Drink Iconic… it’s a lifestyle.”

Business Website: https://youriconiclifestyle.com/

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED! 

