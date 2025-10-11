Listen Live
Lamar Jackson Ruled Out For Second Straight Week, Ravens Announce

That means the Ravens are once again putting their hopes in the hands of backup quarterback Cooper Rush, who will make his second straight start.

Published on October 11, 2025

The Baltimore Ravens will be without their franchise quarterback again this Sunday. Coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Lamar Jackson has been ruled out for this weekend’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams as he continues to rehab a hamstring injury.

That means the Ravens are once again putting their hopes in the hands of backup quarterback Cooper Rush, who will make his second straight start. Rush looked steady last week; efficient, calm, and mistake-free. But with the offense struggling to find rhythm, all eyes are on how he handles the moment.

“We’re confident in our plan,” Harbaugh said during Thursday’s press conference. “Cooper has command of the huddle and we believe in the guys around him.”

The Dreaded ‘Back-up’ Era

Still, it’s a familiar story in Baltimore, a team built on big expectations suddenly fighting through injuries and uncertainty. Fans are growing restless, with many pointing to Lamar’s absence as the latest chapter in a run of “what-ifs” that have shadowed the franchise since their 2019 season.

For Cooper Rush, Sunday’s game isn’t just another opportunity, it’s an audition to prove the Ravens can still compete while their leader heals. For Lamar, it’s a reminder of how much the city depends on his presence, both on the field and in spirit.

If Baltimore can grind out a win, it’ll buy the team time, and maybe quiet the doubts swirling around the locker room. If not, the questions about long-term health and leadership only get louder.

Either way, the energy in Charm City is tense, hopeful, and waiting for a comeback.

Follow Brian’s World and 92Q for updates on this weekend’s game and all things Ravens, Baltimore, and beyond.

Lamar Jackson Ruled Out For Second Straight Week, Ravens Announce  was originally published on 92q.com

