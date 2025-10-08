Professor Manu Ampim, Paula Bryce Simms & Dr. Ganaka Lagoke on The Carl Nelson Show

Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital

Get ready for an enlightening experience this Wednesday morning! We are thrilled to welcome Professor Manu Ampim back to our classroom. A distinguished African historian and primary researcher, Professor Ampim is renowned for his groundbreaking discovery that the Willie Lynch letter was a fake. In his session, he will delve into the rich histories of Africa’s greatest leaders—kings, queens, and chiefs—revealing insights that will inspire and educate. Before Professor Ampim takes the mic, Paula Bryce Simms will share an important preview of an upcoming Prostate Cancer awareness panel that you won’t want to miss.

Additionally, Dr. Ganaka Lagoke from Lincoln University will kick off the morning with a crucial update on the ongoing situation in the Sahel nations, a topic that demands our attention.

Tune in to The Big Show at 6 AM ET, 5 AM CT, 3 AM PT, and 11 AM BST.

