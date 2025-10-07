Listen Live
Local

Baltimore Sues MoneyLion Over Alleged Predatory Lending Practices

Published on October 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

In this photo illustration, the MoneyLion, Inc. logo is seen...
Source: SOPA Images / Getty

The City of Baltimore has filed a lawsuit against MoneyLion Technologies Inc., accusing the fintech company of using misleading marketing and charging excessive fees that trap low-income residents in cycles of debt.

Mayor Brandon Scott announced the legal action Monday, calling the company’s operations “a digital-age payday lending scheme.”

According to the complaint, filed by Baltimore’s Department of Law with co-counsel Berger Montague, MoneyLion allegedly violated the city’s Consumer Protection Ordinance by promoting small, short-term “Instacash Advances” with deceptive terms.

“MoneyLion has preyed on Baltimoreans, trapping our most vulnerable residents in borrowing cycles that made it harder and harder for them to pay bills and put food on the table,” Scott said. “Not only is that wrong, it’s illegal. We’re committed to holding MoneyLion accountable.”

The lawsuit marks a growing effort by cities and regulators nationwide to crack down on fintech companies accused of exploiting borrowers with high fees and confusing terms.

More from WOLB Talk 1010
Trending
Buy Black B'More
Local

Submit Your Business For A Chance To Be Featured On Buy Black Bmore!

Health

The Lingering Mental Health Impact Of Prison On Black Men

Entertainment

Shannon Sharpe Settles Rape Lawsuit with Accuser

Caregiver Playing With Children in a Daycare or Learning Environment
Local

Howard County Launches Early Childhood Program for Ages 6 Weeks to 2 Years

News

President Donald Trump Spends An Hour Insulting European Nations At UN General Assembly

News

Somebody Erected A Statue Of Trump Holding Hands With Jefferey Epstein, And — This Is My Kind Of Carrying On!

Local

Speed Camera Fines In Maryland Increase On Oct. 1

News

Ex-NYPD Chief Files Explosive Lawsuit Against Mayor Adams

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close