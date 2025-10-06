Maryland Food Bank Ramps Up Support Amid Government Shutdown

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

As the government shutdown continues, the Maryland Food Bank is preparing for a surge in need, with a particular emphasis on supporting families facing food insecurity across the state.

Before the shutdown, 1 in 3 Maryland families were already struggling to put enough food on the table. With federal workers missing paychecks and potential interruptions to WIC and SNAP benefits, the food bank is bracing for an even larger demand.

“Something like a government shutdown, the loss of a paycheck, the loss of public benefits, is really just a hammer down on Maryland families at a time when they can’t afford it,” said Anne Wallerstedt of the Maryland Food Bank.

To meet the growing need, the organization is coordinating closely with its network of partner agencies across Maryland. Wallerstedt emphasized that the food bank is stable and ready to provide additional food products as required.

“This time around, what we’re doing is really making sure that our partner network knows that we’re strong, we’re stable, we’re here for them. We’re in constant communication so they know if they see any increased presence or increased need, that we’re here to support them,” Wallerstedt said.

The food bank’s efforts aim to ensure that vulnerable families do not go hungry despite the uncertainty of the shutdown. In addition to distributing food, the organization also serves as a resource for families seeking assistance and guidance.

Community members can support the effort by donating or volunteering. Those in need of help can also access services through the Maryland Food Bank.

For more information or to contribute, visit mdfoodbank.org.