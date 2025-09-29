Attorney Malik Shabazz, Dr. Marsha Adebayo & Charles Barron on The Carl Nelson Show

Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital

Join us this Monday morning for an essential and eye-opening discussion that you won’t want to miss! The founder of the Black Lawyers for Justice, Attorney Malik Shabazz, will take the mic to report on the significant lawsuits he has filed on behalf of Dr. Khalid Muhammad’s estate. We will explore critical issues surrounding the unauthorized use of Dr. Khalid’s likeness and speeches by various entities. Before Attorney Shabazz shares his insights, Dr. Marsha Adebayo will provide a vital update on the ongoing fight to preserve a historic Black cemetery in Bethesda, Maryland. Additionally, activist Charles Barron will dive into the impactful legacy surrounding Assata Shakur’s death, alongside commentary on New York Mayor Eric Adams’s surprising withdrawal from the Mayoral race.

Tune in to The Big Show at 6 AM ET, 5 AM CT, 3 AM PT, and 11 AM BST on WOLB 1010 AM and at wolbbaltimore.com, as well as WOL 95.9 FM and 1450 AM at woldcnews.com.

