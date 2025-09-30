Starbucks To Close Underperforming Stores In Baltimore

Source: Alex Wong / Alex Wong

Some Starbucks locations may soon disappear from several street corners across Baltimore. Starbucks announced last week that it plans to close a wave of underperforming locations across the U.S., and the list includes multiple stores throughout the Baltimore area.

The coffee giant says the decision is part of a broader restructuring effort aimed at streamlining operations, improving efficiency, and refocusing on customer experience in high-performing areas. Nationwide, the company is expected to close roughly 150 stores by the end of the year a move that’s already stirring local conversations in cities like Baltimore.

Local Impact

While Starbucks has not released a complete public list of affected stores, sources familiar with the closures confirm that at least five locations in and around Baltimore are set to shut their doors. These include stores in Charles Village, Inner Harbor, Owings Mills, and one drive-thru location near White Marsh.

In a statement, a Starbucks spokesperson said:

“We regularly evaluate our store portfolio to ensure we’re meeting the needs of our customers and our business. After careful consideration, we’ve made the difficult decision to close select underperforming stores while investing in others.”

