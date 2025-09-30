Listen Live
Local

Greene Turtle Towson to Close After Chaos

Published on September 30, 2025

The Greene Turtle logo
Sara Corbin of agency

A longtime staple of Towson’s nightlife is closing its doors for good. The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille, located just steps from Towson University, has announced it will permanently shut down following a turbulent fallout from its most recent “Thirsty Thursday” event.

The bar, a favorite among college students and locals alike, had long been known for its Thursday night drink specials and rowdy crowds. But the September 26 event appears to have tipped the scale — and not in a good way.

According to multiple reports, the night devolved into chaos as overcrowding, underage drinking citations, and a reported altercation that required police intervention marred what was once a routine evening for the establishment. Witnesses described long lines, poor crowd control, and a general lack of oversight.

The incident drew the attention of both the Baltimore County Liquor Board and Towson community leaders, who have expressed growing concern over the bar’s ability to manage its high-traffic college nights. In a statement released over the weekend, The Greene Turtle’s management cited “ongoing operational challenges and recent events” as reasons for the closure.

After serving the Towson community for over a decade, we’ve made the difficult decision to close this location permanently,” the statement read. “While we’re proud of the memories made here, the safety and well-being of our guests and staff must come first.”

As for what’s next, the Greene Turtle franchise has not announced plans for a new location in Towson, though other nearby locations in Owings Mills and Hunt Valley remain open.

