Ravens Defense Struggles As Nnamdi Madubuike Sit Out

Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens’ defense is hurting on multiple levels, struggling with performance on the field and now dealing with major injury setbacks.

Baltimore was without two Pro Bowl defenders in its Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions: defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike and edge rusher Kyle Van Noy. Their absence was felt immediately as the Lions piled up 225 rushing yards and quarterback Jared Goff faced little pressure all night.

Madubuike’s situation is particularly concerning. The standout defensive tackle is battling a neck injury that head coach John Harbaugh has hinted could sideline him long-term.

Defensive coordinator Zach Orr provided a bit more insight, noting that while Madubuike remains in “good spirits,” his return timeline is unclear.

“I know how bad he wants to be out here,” Orr said. “He was playing some of his best football, so I was crushed when he went down. But seeing him smiling and staying positive gives me hope we’ll have him back.”

Orr’s perspective carries extra weight; his own career was cut short in 2016 by a congenital spine condition, forcing him into early retirement after an All-Pro season.

For now, the Ravens will have to lean on their depth. Orr acknowledged that Madubuike is irreplaceable but expressed confidence in the younger players and veterans filling in.

“When you lose one of the best, there’s no way around it, it hurts,” Orr said. “But we’ve got guys who have played a lot of good football, and the expectation is to go out there and get the job done.”

