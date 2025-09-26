Listen Live
Local

Baltimore Police Commissioner Hospitalized After Fall at Home

Published on September 26, 2025

Baltimore officials address courthouse shooting incident
Source: Anadolu / Getty

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley is recovering in the hospital after suffering a fall at his home early Friday morning, officials confirmed.

The incident happened around 2 a.m., shortly after Worley returned from an evening of playing baseball, according to police. He was taken to a local hospital, where he is being treated for a broken nose and dehydration.

Deputy Commissioner Brian Nadeau has been appointed acting commissioner while Worley remains under observation.

City officials say they are in close contact with Worley’s family as he continues to recover.

