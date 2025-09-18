Listen Live
Commanders Return to D.C., RFK Stadium Project Approved

Commanders Return to D.C. by 2030: RFK Stadium Project Approved

The D.C. Council approves the Commanders' RFK Stadium redevelopment, marking the team's return to Washington by 2030.

Published on September 17, 2025

Baltimore Ravens v Washington Commanders - NFL Preseason 2025
Source: Kara Durrette / Getty

The Washington Commanders are officially set to return to the District of Columbia after the D.C. Council approved the RFK Stadium redevelopment project in an 11-2 vote on Wednesday. The decision paves the way for the team to build a new stadium on the site it called home for over three decades.

The council’s approval followed a prior 9-3 vote in August, but last-minute amendments threatened to derail the agreement. Commanders President Mark Clouse expressed concerns over proposed penalties, including a $10 million annual fine if the team failed to meet housing development timelines. These amendments were ultimately rejected.

“This is a historic day for D.C., the Commanders organization, and our fans,” said team owner Josh Harris. “With the Council’s approval, we can now move forward on the transformative RFK project that will bring lasting economic growth to our city.”

The $2.7 billion project, funded by the Commanders with an additional $1 billion from the district, will include a 65,000-seat domed stadium, housing developments, retail spaces, and a sports complex. The team aims to open the stadium by 2030, aligning with plans to host major events like the 2031 Women’s World Cup.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser called the project the largest economic development in the city’s history, emphasizing its potential to create jobs and opportunities for residents.

The RFK site holds sentimental value for fans, as the Commanders won three Super Bowls during their tenure there from 1961 to 1996. The team has struggled since moving to Maryland in 1997, posting only eight winning seasons.

The Commanders’ return marks a new chapter for the franchise, bringing them back to the heart of the DMV region.

wason

