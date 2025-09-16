Listen Live
Buy Black Tuesday [9-15-2025]

Published on September 16, 2025

Buy Black B'More
Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Carlynn Sold It Real Estate Company

Business Description: “Your Dream Home Awaits.”

Business Website: https://primroseplushbeauty.com/

Primrose Plush Beauty LLC

Business Description: “Be Plush with Primrose and achieve your dream hair.”

Business Website: Instagram and Facebook: @Macwellssoutherncuisine

Lotus Wellness and Aesthetics

Business Description: “Where We Embrace The Art Of Wellness.”

Business Website: IG: @Lotus Wellness  and  Facebook: @Lotus Wellness

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED! 

