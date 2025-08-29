Listen Live
MTA Offering Emergency Ride Option For Mobility Device Users

Published on August 29, 2025

MTA MARYLAND TEST SUBWAY CARS
MDOT MARYLAND

The Maryland Transit Administration announced Friday an emergency transportation service for riders with mobility devices. This new emergency serivce comes after  after a cyberattack disabled MTA’s ability to schedule new trips or rebook existing ones for its Mobility paratransit service. MTA riders who use mobility devices can call ‘Hart to Heart’ at 443-573-2037 for rides to urgent medical appointments.

CBS Baltimore reports,

The MTA has not yet said who is responsible for the cyberattack that happened earlier this week. The agency said Monday it was investigating the cybersecurity incident involving unauthorized access to some of its systems.  Mobility paratransit services are unable to schedule new trips or rebook existing trips, but previously scheduled trips will still be honored. Eligible riders can instead use the MTA’s Call-A-Ride service online or by calling 410-664-2030.

MTA’s main services, Local Bus, Metro Subway, Light Rail, MARC, Mobility, Call-A-Ride, and Commuter Bus, are still operating normally. However, some service operations and information systems have been affected, including real-time information and call centers. Riders will not see notifications about train arrivals or departures at stations during the outage.

