Postal Inspectors Investigating Mail Theft Across Baltimore Area

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating a string of mail theft cases across the Baltimore region, calling it a federal crime that threatens the safety and security of customers and employees.

In a statement, the agency said it “remains committed to protecting the integrity of the mail” and urged anyone who believes their mail has been tampered with or stolen to file a report with Postal Inspectors.

Parkville resident Adam Nosek said he mailed gifts, including keychains from a trip to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, to friends and family earlier this month. But when a friend on Maryland’s Eastern Shore received the package, several items were missing.

“The envelope is busted open,” Nosek said. “You can see the side looks like it was opened with a letter opener.”

Nosek believes the theft happened somewhere in the postal system. “The mail after it left my hands only would have been in contact with the post office, whether here in Parkville or one of the stops along the way,” he said.

He filed a theft report with the Postal Inspection Service and contacted the Parkville Post Office. He says he was told mail theft has recently been reported in both Parkville and White Marsh.

In the future, Nosek said he plans to use other carriers. “I’m going to spend a little extra just to send them from now on because they seem to be a bit more secure,” he said.

Mail theft has also caught the attention of lawmakers. During a House Oversight Committee hearing last month, Maryland Congressman Kweisi Mfume raised concerns about the vulnerability of blue collection boxes and cluster mailboxes, which are often targeted by thieves.

“How in the hell did we get into a situation where we created an entry system for millions of boxes containing valuables, checks, personal information, and medicine that people are waiting for?” Mfume asked.

Leaders with the National Association of Letter Carriers told lawmakers the postal system requires modernization to better protect customers.

“We all feel a great deal of empathy for victims across this country,” Rep. Mfume said.