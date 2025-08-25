Listen Live
MTA Investigates Cybersecurity Breach Affecting Riders and Call Centers

Published on August 25, 2025

The Maryland Transit Administration’s Metro subway will shut down this weekend for tests of the system’s new railcars.
Source: Jerry Jackson / The Baltimore Banner

The Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) announced Sunday it is investigating a cybersecurity incident that gave unauthorized access to parts of its systems.

The breach has disrupted scheduling for MTA’s Mobility paratransit service, preventing new trips from being booked or existing ones from being rebooked. Real-time transit information, call centers, and other service operations have also been affected.

Despite the outage, all core transit services, including Local Bus, Metro Subway, Light Rail, MARC, Call-A-Ride, and Commuter Bus, remain operational. However, riders will not see arrival or departure updates at stations.

“We are encouraging all riders, including students taking transit for the first day of school, to allow extra travel time and arrive early at their pick-up locations,” MTA said in a statement.

The agency has brought in third-party cybersecurity experts and is working with law enforcement to determine the scope of the incident and how it began.

While state officials responded to the MTA disruption, Maryland also welcomed a major cybersecurity investment. IronCircle, a global cybersecurity training company, has relocated its headquarters to Columbia’s Merriweather District, a move expected to bring more than 200 jobs.

Gov. Wes Moore hailed the relocation as proof of Maryland’s growing reputation as the “cyber capital of America.”

“IronCircle’s decision to open their new, global headquarters in Columbia affirms Maryland’s growing status,” Moore said. “By doubling down on industries of the future like cyber and AI, our administration is growing Maryland’s economy and building new pathways to work, wages, and wealth for all.”

IronCircle’s platform uses artificial intelligence to simulate complex, real-world cyberattack scenarios for universities, businesses, and contractors worldwide. The new Maryland hub will expand training opportunities for cybersecurity instructors and contractors, according to the governor’s office.

State officials said Maryland’s existing cyber-defense infrastructure was a key factor in IronCircle’s decision to relocate.

