Listen Live
Desktop banner image

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Custom CTA Button
Buy Black

Buy Black Tuesday [8-26-2025]

Published on August 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Buy Black B'More
Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Max Styles, Master Barber and Hair Artist

Business Description: “If your hair won’t grow back, Book and appointment with Max!”

Business Website: https://maxstyles.glossgenius.com/

Elevated Kitchen

Business Description: “We provide soul food made with love to ignite your tastebuds.”

Business Website: https://www.elevatedrestaurant.com/

BBS Lanscaping

Business Description: “We pride ourselves on customer service that’s done in a timely fashion.|

Business Website: Social Media: @BBSlandscaping

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED! 

More from WOLB Talk 1010
Trending
Buy Black B'More
Local

Submit Your Business For A Chance To Be Featured On Buy Black Bmore!

Local

Battle Of The Beltway: When Ravens and Commanders Fans Go Head-to-Head

Buy Black B'More
Buy Black

Buy Black Tuesday [8-19-2025]

Entertainment

College Basketball Star Deng Mayar, 22, Passes Away in Drowning Incident

10 Items
Local

Morgan State University Named A Top 10 HBCU In LinkedIn’s New College Rankings

Sports

John Wall Announces Retirement After 11 Seasons in the NBA

MTA Link Bus
Local

MTA To Ban Riders Who Harass Or Assault Others Under New Policy

Local

Field Of Screams Maryland To Skips 2025 Season

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close