Buy Black Tuesday [8-26-2025]
We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Max Styles, Master Barber and Hair Artist
Business Description: “If your hair won’t grow back, Book and appointment with Max!”
Business Website: https://maxstyles.glossgenius.com/
Elevated Kitchen
Business Description: “We provide soul food made with love to ignite your tastebuds.”
Business Website: https://www.elevatedrestaurant.com/
BBS Lanscaping
Business Description: “We pride ourselves on customer service that’s done in a timely fashion.|
Business Website: Social Media: @BBSlandscaping
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!
