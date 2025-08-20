Body of Missing Swimmer Recovered at Beaver Dam Swimming Club Quarry

Source: Ulysses Muñoz / The Baltimore Banner

Authorities have recovered the body of a man who drowned at Beaver Dam Swimming Club in Cockeysville after a two-day search, Baltimore County Police confirmed.

The victim, identified as 36-year-old Michael Randle, had been swimming with family on Sunday afternoon when he slipped beneath the water around 5:50 p.m. Despite immediate search efforts, he did not resurface.

Divers from the Baltimore County Fire Department searched into Sunday evening and resumed throughout Monday, using sonar equipment and cadaver dogs. Randle’s body was ultimately located Tuesday afternoon in about 65 feet of water.

Family members who were with Randle at the time of the incident maintained a vigil near the quarry on Monday.

According to the Beaver Dam Swimming Club’s website, the quarry’s water averages 40 feet deep. The club employs lifeguards and provides life jackets for guests. In addition to the quarry, the 30-acre property includes two swimming pools. Unlike many pools in Baltimore County, Beaver Dam does not require memberships, allowing visitors to pay a daily fee for entry.

Club officials have not yet commented on the drowning.