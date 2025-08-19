Buy Black Tuesday [8-19-2025]
We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
BeautyNTesha @ BMore Salon and Suites
Business Description: “Hair care for women, kids, and men.”
Business Website: Instagram: IG: @beautyntesh
Healthier You Coaching
Business Description: “Healthier You Coaching helps our community balance health and wellness one meal at a time.”
Business Website: https://healthieryoucoaching.com/
Jay’s Watermelonade
Business Description: “Hydrating Baltimore in a Heart-Healthy Way.”
Business Website: https://jayswatermelonade.com/
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!
-
BGE Reminds Customers To Apply For Energy Bill Relief Before Sept. 30
-
Submit Your Business For A Chance To Be Featured On Buy Black Bmore!
-
Empowering Futures: Young Doctors Project Is Building Black Health Leaders
-
MTA To Ban Riders Who Harass Or Assault Others Under New Policy
-
‘White Only’ Enclaves Are Hospice For White Supremacy
-
Ex-NYPD Chief Files Explosive Lawsuit Against Mayor Adams
-
‘What Up, My Nazi’: Fox News Hosts Mock ‘The Blacks’ By Reclaiming The ‘Nazi’ Pejorative
-
Shannon Sharpe Settles Rape Lawsuit with Accuser