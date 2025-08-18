2025 Maryland State Fair Returns This Weekend!

Source: Design Pics Editorial / Getty

The 2025 Maryland State Fair is just around the corner, bringing three weekends of entertainment, food, and family fun to Timonium. The fair will run August 21–24, August 28–September 1, and September 4–7.

Fairgoers can enjoy classic attractions like rides, games, food vendors, shopping, and an extensive lineup of free entertainment.

Horse Racing

Live Thoroughbred racing returns to the Grandstand for seven days: August 22–24 and August 29–September 1. Post time is set for 12:10 p.m. each race day.

Arts & Demonstrations

Mobile Glass Studio artist Nate Avery will host live glass-blowing demonstrations during the opening weekend. Visitors can catch him on Thursday, August 21, from 5–8 p.m., and Friday–Saturday, August 22–23, from 2–8 p.m.

Animal Shows

Animal lovers can look forward to several interactive performances:

Otter Show: Playful otters will take the stage every weekend, with shows on Thursdays at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Fridays through Sundays (plus Labor Day Monday) at 12 p.m., 3 p.m., and 6 p.m.

Swifty Swine Racing Pigs: A fan favorite, the pig races will run Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Fridays through Sundays (plus Labor Day Monday) at 12:30, 2:30, 4:30, 6:30, and 8 p.m.

Concert Series

The M&T Bank Concert Series will bring live music to the fairgrounds:

Friday, September 5: The Marshall Tucker Band with special guest Orianthi

Saturday, September 6: Maddox Batson, with opening acts Emma White and Ashley Anne

Concerts begin at 7 p.m. (gates open at 6 p.m.). General admission lawn tickets are $40 and include fair admission.

On Sunday, September 7, the fair wraps up with “Sunday Morning Tunes” featuring Grateful Dead & Phish for Kids. The show starts at 11:30 a.m. (gates open at 11 a.m.). Tickets are $25 for adults, $16 for children 11 and under, or $80 for a family 4-pack. Children 3 and older require a ticket.

With a mix of live music, animal shows, racing, and family attractions, the Maryland State Fair promises three weekends of unforgettable experiences for all ages.