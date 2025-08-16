Listen Live
Local

Baltimore Police Find Decomposing Body Inside Vacant Building

Published on August 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Crime Scene
Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Baltimore police say a decomposed body was found inside a vacant building Friday evening in downtown Baltimore.

Officers were called to the 400 block of West Mulberry Street around 6:45 p.m. on August 15, 2025, after receiving an anonymous tip about a possible death.

When officers entered the property, they discovered the remains of an unidentified person in advanced stages of decomposition, according to authorities.

Related Stories

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was called to the scene and will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Baltimore Police Find Decomposing Body Inside Vacant Building  was originally published on 92q.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010
Trending
Buy Black B'More
Local

Submit Your Business For A Chance To Be Featured On Buy Black Bmore!

Local

Battle Of The Beltway: When Ravens and Commanders Fans Go Head-to-Head

Buy Black B'More
Buy Black

Buy Black Tuesday [8-19-2025]

Entertainment

College Basketball Star Deng Mayar, 22, Passes Away in Drowning Incident

10 Items
Local

Morgan State University Named A Top 10 HBCU In LinkedIn’s New College Rankings

Sports

John Wall Announces Retirement After 11 Seasons in the NBA

MTA Link Bus
Local

MTA To Ban Riders Who Harass Or Assault Others Under New Policy

Local

Field Of Screams Maryland To Skips 2025 Season

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close