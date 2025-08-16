Listen Live
2,000 Baltimore Kids Take Over Druid Hill Park for Recstravaganza 2025

Kids from summer camps across the city packed into Druid Hill Park for a day of fun, teamwork, celebration, and good food.

Published on August 16, 2025

It’s a cliché, but it’s real: the children are our future. How we nurture them today is how they’ll lead us tomorrow. That’s why I loved seeing Baltimore Recs & Parks empower more than 2,000 kids at Recstravaganza 2025.

This past Thursday, kids from summer camps across the city packed into Druid Hill Park for a day of fun, teamwork, celebration, and good food. The field was bubbling with excitement… Moon bounces, slides, games, and even two full trucks of video game systems (yes, I got hype for that one). DJs kept the vibes going, wellness groups pulled up, and local businesses showed love.

Behind the Scenes: Planning Made It Happen

I spent most of my time talking with counselors and staff, including Recreation Program Coordinator Vernice Wiggins, who helped bring the event to life.

“It takes a lot of planning,” she told me. “Getting all the staff and committee together, making sure we have enough items and activities… but overall, it’s always rewarding in the end.”

The proof was in the smiles. Kids and staff alike were glowing, despite the heat. “When the kids come out and have a good time, we know what we did was rewarding for everybody,” Wiggins said.

Called to Serve Baltimore’s Youth

Every staffer I spoke with was locked in on one thing: serving the kids. You could see it in their eyes. Purpose was the fuel, and they knew the stakes.

“That’s my why,” Wiggins shared. “I’ve been with Recs & Parks since 2006. To see kids grow, go to college, start families, and then come back like, ‘Hey Ms. Vernice, look what I did’ … that’s my why. We make a difference in these kids’ lives every day.”

She’s already excited for the next one. “A lot of kids don’t get out of their neighborhood. For them to come together, it shows the city what’s possible. It shows the kids there’s a whole world out there.”

Thank You, Baltimore Recs & Parks

Thursday was a good day for Baltimore. Our future is in great hands because of leaders who make the most of the present.

To everyone at Recs & Park: thank you for shining your light for our kids. We see you, we appreciate you, and we’re better because of you.

