Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [6-18-2024]

Published on June 18, 2024

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Ethnicitees LLC

Business Description: “Ethnicitees designs educational biographical Black heritage apparel.”

Business Website: IG: https://www.ethniciteesllc.org/

Tightfisted Fashion

Business Description: “Vintage fashion for the future.”

Business Website: https://tightfistedfashion.com/

Buku

Business Description: “Buku is #1 in Baltimore Boating Experiences. Sea you on the water!”

Business Website: https://www.webuku.com/

 

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED! 

 

