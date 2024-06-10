WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore has reached a $45 million settlement with pharmaceutical company Allergan related to the city’s lawsuit tied to the opioid epidemic. It’s a big sum compared to what the city would have received had it joined Maryland in a similar agreement.

City leaders took a gamble in 2023 when they became the only jurisdiction in the state to opt out of Maryland’s settlement with drug companies in hopes of securing a larger payout. Maryland settled with Allergan Finance LLC for $38 million. That global settlement would have awarded Baltimore just $7 million spread over seven years, according to news release from city officials on Monday.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Baltimore opted out of Maryland’s opioid settlement. Now it’s getting $45 million.