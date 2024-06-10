Baltimore has reached a $45 million settlement with pharmaceutical company Allergan related to the city’s lawsuit tied to the opioid epidemic. It’s a big sum compared to what the city would have received had it joined Maryland in a similar agreement.
City leaders took a gamble in 2023 when they became the only jurisdiction in the state to opt out of Maryland’s settlement with drug companies in hopes of securing a larger payout. Maryland settled with Allergan Finance LLC for $38 million. That global settlement would have awarded Baltimore just $7 million spread over seven years, according to news release from city officials on Monday.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Baltimore opted out of Maryland’s opioid settlement. Now it’s getting $45 million.
-
Lunch with Labor 3/12/24
-
Ice Cream Distributed In Maryland Recalled Due To Possible Salmonella
-
Maryland Lawmakers Pass Relief Legislation To Assist Port Workers Affected By Key Bridge Collapse
-
Dr. James Taylor Dr. Rosie Milligan & Brother Dyrell Muhammad | Carl Nelson Show
-
26 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
Marilyn Mosby, Dr. A & Pam Africa | Carl Nelson Show
-
Maryland Lawmakers & Residents Push Back Against Cannabis Entrepreneur
-
Neely Fuller Jr, Carl Snowden & David Miller | Carl Nelson Show