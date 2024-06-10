WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Salvage crews are making their final efforts to clear the Key Bridge collapse debris and fully reopen the main shipping channel to the Port of Baltimore within the next couple of days.

The Fort McHenry Channel is expected to be restored by Monday, June 10, but it could be a bit later, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Main channel to the Port of Baltimore will soon reopen. Here are the final steps.