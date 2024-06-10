Salvage crews are making their final efforts to clear the Key Bridge collapse debris and fully reopen the main shipping channel to the Port of Baltimore within the next couple of days.
The Fort McHenry Channel is expected to be restored by Monday, June 10, but it could be a bit later, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Main channel to the Port of Baltimore will soon reopen. Here are the final steps.
-
Lunch with Labor 3/12/24
-
Ice Cream Distributed In Maryland Recalled Due To Possible Salmonella
-
Maryland Lawmakers Pass Relief Legislation To Assist Port Workers Affected By Key Bridge Collapse
-
Dr. James Taylor Dr. Rosie Milligan & Brother Dyrell Muhammad | Carl Nelson Show
-
26 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
Marilyn Mosby, Dr. A & Pam Africa | Carl Nelson Show
-
Maryland Lawmakers & Residents Push Back Against Cannabis Entrepreneur
-
Neely Fuller Jr, Carl Snowden & David Miller | Carl Nelson Show