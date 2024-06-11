Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [6-11-2024]

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Saba Amjad Organic Eyebrow Threading
Business Description: “We do professional eyebrows, body piercing and henna tattoos!”
Business Website: IG: @organiceyebrowthreading
TwistedSis wearable art
Business Description: “All things wonderful and wearable. Wire jewelry and reimagined clothing.”
Business Website: https://twistedsiswearableart.com/
Flawless Damsels
Business Description: “Confidence starts with style. Shop Flawless Damsels, where Damsels become Flawless.”
Business Website: https://flawlessdamsels.com/
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!
