Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [6-4-2024]

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Moe’s Retro Eyes
Master Barber Mike Parker
Business Description: “The Haircut Specialist!”
Business Website: IG: @masterbarbermikeparke
Evolution Theraputic Health
Business Description: “Delivering services to emplower families living with mental health challenges.”
Business Website: https://www.evolutionthx.com/
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!
