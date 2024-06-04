Listen Live
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [6-4-2024]

Published on June 4, 2024

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Moe’s Retro Eyes

Business Description: “Seller of Moe’s Retro Eyes.”

Business Website: IG: @moesretroeyes

Master Barber Mike Parker

Business Description: “The Haircut Specialist!”

Business Website: IG: @masterbarbermikeparke

Evolution Theraputic Health

Business Description: “Delivering services to emplower families living with mental health challenges.”

Business Website: https://www.evolutionthx.com/

 

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED! 

 

