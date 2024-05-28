Listen Live
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [5-28-2024]

Published on May 28, 2024

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Max Styles, Master Barber and Hair Artist

Business Description: “If your hair won’t grow back, Book and appointment with Max!”

Milz Bipped It!

Business Description: “Cut for Kings.”

Business Website: https://bipzbymilz.square.site/

BBS Lanscaping

Business Description: “We pride ourselves on customer service, consistency and quality of work that’s done in a timely fashion. Book with them and you will not be disappointed.”

Business Website: IG: BBSlandscaping

 

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED! 

 

