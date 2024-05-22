Listen Live
Henrietta Lacks family can proceed with lawsuit over use of HeLa cells after ‘milestone’ ruling

Published on May 22, 2024

The family of Henrietta Lacks, whose cancer cells are some of the most important in medical research, are feuding

The family of Henrietta Lacks can pursue compensation from a pharmaceutical company over its use of her HeLa cells, which have been influential in modern medicine after being taken without her consent decades ago.

A federal judge rejected a pharmaceutical company’s attempt to have a lawsuit dismissed on Monday. The ruling came in a case against Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, which is located in Novato, California.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Henrietta Lacks family can proceed with lawsuit over use of HeLa cells after 'milestone' ruling

 

