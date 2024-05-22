The family of Henrietta Lacks can pursue compensation from a pharmaceutical company over its use of her HeLa cells, which have been influential in modern medicine after being taken without her consent decades ago.
A federal judge rejected a pharmaceutical company’s attempt to have a lawsuit dismissed on Monday. The ruling came in a case against Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, which is located in Novato, California.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Henrietta Lacks family can proceed with lawsuit over use of HeLa cells after ‘milestone’ ruling
