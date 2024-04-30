Zaki Baruti & Activist Ron Bethea l The Carl Nelson Show

The President/General of the Universal African Peoples Organization, Zaki Baruti returns to our classroom to update us on the attack on Congresswoman Corrie Bush and other progressive lawmakers. Brother Zaki will also discuss the issues in Haiti, Niger, Cuba, Africa, and Venezuela and how they relate to our struggle. Before we hear from Brother Zaki, activist Ron Bethea will detail the Billions of dollars available for Minority Renewable Energy companies.
Learn About The 54 Countries of Africa
