WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

The President/General of the Universal African Peoples Organization, Zaki Baruti returns to our classroom to update us on the attack on Congresswoman Corrie Bush and other progressive lawmakers. Brother Zaki will also discuss the issues in Haiti, Niger, Cuba, Africa, and Venezuela and how they relate to our struggle. Before we hear from Brother Zaki, activist Ron Bethea will detail the Billions of dollars available for Minority Renewable Energy companies.

Learn About The 54 Countries of Africa

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Zaki Baruti & Activist Ron Bethea l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com