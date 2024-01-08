Dr. James Taylor & JB Bryan l The Carl Nelson Show

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Black Politics Expert Dr. James Taylor returns to our classroom to touch on several issues including; the Politics of Katt Williams, Reparations, and the Democratic Party. He will also look at the ouster of Dr. Claudine Gay and Nikki Haley rising in the GOP Polls. Before Dr. Taylor, Financial Expert JB Bryan will examine if Income Inequality is killing us and what to expect financially for 2024.

Marianne Williamson Speaks On Reparations

Learn More About The 54 Countries of Africa

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

