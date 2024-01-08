Dr. James Taylor & JB Bryan l The Carl Nelson Show

Black Politics Expert Dr. James Taylor returns to our classroom to touch on several issues including; the Politics of Katt Williams, Reparations, and the Democratic Party. He will also look at the ouster of Dr. Claudine Gay and Nikki Haley rising in the GOP Polls. Before Dr. Taylor, Financial Expert JB Bryan will examine if Income Inequality is killing us and what to expect financially for 2024.
Marianne Williamson Speaks On Reparations
Learn More About The 54 Countries of Africa
