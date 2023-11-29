Students At Kansas High School Stage Walkout After Viral Video Shows Black Teen Suffer Racist Attack

It’s a nice thought—the idea that racism in America will die out with older generations of racist white people. It’s the kind of optimism that might legitimize the belief that the nation is at least headed toward a post-racial era. Unfortunately, these racist kids keep getting in the way of the narrative.
All one needs to do is Google the words “racist Snapchat” or “racist promposal” to know that the current crop of high school-age teens in America are far from immune to the influence of bigotry and anti-Blackness.
On Monday, at Shawnee Mission East High School in Prairie Villiage, Kansas, dozens of students walked off of campus during school hours in protest of an incident involving a Black female student and a white male student who was caught on video charging towards and attacking the Black teen after calling her the N-word twice.
From the Kansas City Star:
At 11 a.m. Monday, a mass of students walked out of class and marched outside of Shawnee Mission East, chanting “We want change,” “Have our backs” and “How many more times.”The walkout was sparked by the recent altercation that students characterized as a hate crime and said sent the girl to the hospital. But several of the high schoolers argued it was only the latest in a series of racist incidents they feel have happened without school leaders taking appropriate action.Students held signs that read, “We demand action! Protect students of color,” “We don’t feel safe,” and “Take action now.” They called on school leaders to take stronger steps to eradicate racism and issue more serious discipline for discrimination and hate speech.
It is unclear how the school may have punished the white student, but students at the protest claimed he received a suspension they felt was not a strong enough punishment.Littlejohn said she’s frustrated, claiming students were not offered any support or explanation after the fight. “There was no follow-up, no email sent, no announcement. It wasn’t recognized,” she said.Students who witnessed or heard about the fight helped organize Monday’s protest.
SEE ALSO:
Fort Worth Approves $3.5M Settlement For Atatiana Jefferson’s Nephew Zion Carr
Op-Ed: Rhode Island Black Lives Matter Leader Says He Supports Donald Trump, Who Absolutely Hates BLM
The post Students At Kansas High School Stage Walkout After Viral Video Shows Black Teen Suffer Racist Attack appeared first on NewsOne.
Students At Kansas High School Stage Walkout After Viral Video Shows Black Teen Suffer Racist Attack was originally published on newsone.com
-
The Inner Harbor Ice Rink Has Returned
-
WJZ News Anchor Fired After On-Air Racially Insensitive Remark
-
Wheel Of Fortune LIVE Is Coming To Baltimore In 2024
-
Odell Beckham Jr. joins Ravens’ dance hall of fame with Park Heights Strut celebration
-
Roland Martin Breaks Down Black Support For Trump, Says “Day Is Over” For Relief Checks
-
The Maryland Zoo Will No Longer Offer ZooLights
-
Coppin State University Launches Housing Initiative For Low-Income Students
-
Professor Manu Ampim, Dr. Jude Azard & Xavier Eikerenkoetter l The Carl Nelson Show