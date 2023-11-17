Feds Raid Homes Of 2 More Mayor Eric Adams’ Aides

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

As the top fundraiser to New York City Mayor Eric Adams had their home raided by the FBI, reports revealed additional raids on two other aides were conducted.

According to reports, on the same day that the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided the Brooklyn home of Brianna Suggs, the agency executed search warrants on two other homes of people close to Mayor Eric Adams.

Unnamed sources close to the investigation confirmed that the homes of Rana Abbasova and Cenk Öcal were searched on the same day of the Suggs raid. Abbasova currently serves as the director of protocol for the Mayor’s Office for International Affairs and was previously a longtime liaison to New York City’s Turkish community when Adams was Brooklyn Borough President, and Öcal was part of his transition team and a former Turkish Airlines executive who was let go in 2022 after a shakeup.

The searches were conducted at Abbasova’s home in Fort Lee, New Jersey, and Öcal’s home which is also in New Jersey. The news follows a report that Abbasova was placed on leave earlier this week. When questioned by reporters, Fabian Levy, the Deputy Mayor of Communications, replied: “As we have repeatedly said, we recently learned of an individual who acted improperly, which we promptly reported to investigators. While we continue to cooperate with investigators, the most important thing to remember is that the mayor has not been accused of any wrongdoing.” Abbasova and Öcal didn’t respond to comments from the press.

Federal authorities conducted the searches on Suggs’ home and the other parties as part of an ongoing investigation into the 2021 campaign of Mayor Adams to detect if there was any conspiracy between Adams’ campaign and the Turkish government to funnel foreign donations into the campaign vault as well as to investigate if the Turkish government exerted influence on Mayor Adams to pressure New York Fire Department officials to bypass safety concerns for a new high-rise building housing the Turkish consulate to be completed. Mayor Adams also had his electronic devices seized last Monday (November 6) by federal authorities on the way to an event in conjunction with the raid on Suggs’ home.

Feds Raid Homes Of 2 More Mayor Eric Adams’ Aides was originally published on hiphopwired.com