Listen Live
National

Professor Manu Ampim, Dr. Jude Azard & Xavier Eikerenkoetter l The Carl Nelson Show

Published on November 2, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE

Contra Costa College Professor Manu Ampim is a Historian and Researcher who will examine Black Progress and Freedom during America’s wars. Join us as Professor Ampim takes us on a journey through history to explore how America’s wars impacted the Black community. Before Professor Ampim, Revd. Ike’s son Xavier Eikerenkoetter will debut his book about his famous dad. Haitian activist Dr. Jude Azard will also update us on the ongoing humanitarian crisis on the island.

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

SEE MORE NEWS:

Professor Manu Ampim, Dr. Jude Azard & Xavier Eikerenkoetter l The Carl Nelson Show  was originally published on woldcnews.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close