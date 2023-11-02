Professor Manu Ampim, Dr. Jude Azard & Xavier Eikerenkoetter l The Carl Nelson Show

Contra Costa College Professor Manu Ampim is a Historian and Researcher who will examine Black Progress and Freedom during America’s wars. Join us as Professor Ampim takes us on a journey through history to explore how America’s wars impacted the Black community. Before Professor Ampim, Revd. Ike’s son Xavier Eikerenkoetter will debut his book about his famous dad. Haitian activist Dr. Jude Azard will also update us on the ongoing humanitarian crisis on the island.
