Professor Manu Ampim, Dr. Jude Azard & Xavier Eikerenkoetter l The Carl Nelson Show

Contra Costa College Professor Manu Ampim is a Historian and Researcher who will examine Black Progress and Freedom during America’s wars. Join us as Professor Ampim takes us on a journey through history to explore how America’s wars impacted the Black community. Before Professor Ampim, Revd. Ike’s son Xavier Eikerenkoetter will debut his book about his famous dad. Haitian activist Dr. Jude Azard will also update us on the ongoing humanitarian crisis on the island.

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

