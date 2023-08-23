WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

The President/General of the Universal African Peoples Organization and Former Educator Zaki Baruti returns to explain why Jamaal can’t read. Brother Zaki will expose the structural deficiencies in the Educational System that cause Black children to fail and talk politics. Before Zaki, the head of the Washington Teachers Union, Jacqueline Pogue Lyons, updates us on the readiness of her teachers for the opening of school. Author Ron Lacks will also check in to report on the fight to get justice for his grandmother Henrietta Lacks.

Revolution! 10 Notable Black Uprisings

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Zaki Baruti, Jacqueline Pogue Lyons & Author Ron Lacks l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com