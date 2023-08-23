Zaki Baruti, Jacqueline Pogue Lyons & Author Ron Lacks l The Carl Nelson Show

The President/General of the Universal African Peoples Organization and Former Educator Zaki Baruti returns to explain why Jamaal can’t read. Brother Zaki will expose the structural deficiencies in the Educational System that cause Black children to fail and talk politics. Before Zaki, the head of the Washington Teachers Union, Jacqueline Pogue Lyons, updates us on the readiness of her teachers for the opening of school. Author Ron Lacks will also check in to report on the fight to get justice for his grandmother Henrietta Lacks.
