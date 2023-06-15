Neely Fuller Jr. will explain if The System of Racism/White Supremacy can be eliminated without help from Whites. He will explain how the system works to keep us fighting each other instead of the oppressor. Before we hear from Brother Neely, Detroit activist Shushanna Shakur will provide information for Detroit homeowners & update us on the water issues in Jackson, Mississippi.
Neely Fuller Jr. & Activist Shushanna Shakur l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
