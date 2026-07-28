Listen Live
Close
Local

Severe Storms, Flash Flooding Possible Across Maryland Tuesday

Published on July 28, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Gray and Blue Storm Clouds
Source: Nicholas Kostin / Getty

Maryland residents are being urged to stay weather-aware Tuesday as strong to severe thunderstorms could move through the region during the afternoon and evening.

Although mostly cloudy skies are expected through the morning, conditions could quickly become more dangerous as a strong cold front approaches from the Great Lakes. Forecasters say any breaks in the clouds could allow temperatures and instability to build, increasing the potential for severe weather.

The entire region is under a Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms, which is a Level 2 out of 5. The primary threats include damaging wind gusts, large hail, heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. An isolated tornado also cannot be ruled out.

The greatest risk for severe weather is expected between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Some showers and thunderstorms could linger into late Tuesday night as the cold front continues moving through the area.

In addition to the severe thunderstorm threat, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for portions of the region through late Tuesday night.

Heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding, particularly in low-lying areas, locations with poor drainage and places that repeatedly experience flooding during intense storms. Drivers should avoid flooded roadways and never attempt to travel through standing water.

Residents are encouraged to monitor weather alerts throughout the day, secure outdoor objects and have a plan to move indoors if warnings are issued.

Severe Storms, Flash Flooding Possible Across Maryland Tuesday was originally published on 92q.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Politics  |  Zack Linly

Trump Admin Says ICE Will Scale Back Traffic Stops, Trump Disagrees

Comments
News  |  Sammy Approved

5 Things Black Homeowners Need To Know About The New Private Equity Housing Ban

Comments
Business & Economy  |  Joe Jurado

Millions Of Americans Taking On Credit Card Debt To Pay For Groceries

Comments
Food & Drink  |  Nicky Childers

A History Of The Racist Rebranding Of Watermelon In The US, And Why I Am Finally Ready To Reclaim My Slice

Comments
3 Items
Local  |  Editor Staff

BGE Set to Resume Service Shutoffs After Customer Service Moratorium

Comments

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close