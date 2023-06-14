Morgan State University Investigating Reports That A Professor Solicited Money From Jeffrey Epstein

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Morgan State University is currently investigating reports that a professor solicited a donation in 2019 from disgraced financier & convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Although the university did not identify the current professor under investigation, it said it was done of his “own volition and without expressive knowledge and/or permission of Morgan State University.”

According to reports, Dr. Jonathan Farley allegedly sent an email on July 30, 2019, to Epstein while he was sitting in a New York jail, three weeks before he died by suicide in his cell.

Somewhere within the email, the professor suggested that Epstein donate $5 million to Morgan State. A Morgan State spokesperson reiterated that the university never solicited or sought out Epstein for donations of any kind.

“Nor has the University empowered any of its employees or agents of the University to solicit contributions or donations from Jeffrey Epstein on its behalf,” a Morgan State spokesperson said. “Morgan State University is opposed to receiving support of any kind from any individual or entity not aligned with the University’s values.”

In a report by Vice News, they revealed a “self-serving and “bizarre” email sent by an Associate Professor of Mathematics at Morgan State University.

Dr. Farley’s email to Epstein continued with, “Our accepting your $5 million will show the world you are not a pariah and may help you avoid a conviction like Bill Cosby. The donation can be for ‘the Jeffrey Epstein chair for the Promotion of Women in Mathematics, which will show the world your support for women.”

“I am willing to publicly stand with you, and your gift could generate support in the Black community. Public support is something you sorely need right now,” he added.

