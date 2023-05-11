Doctor of Clinical Psychology Jeff Menzise checks into our classroom to will examine Black Sex & Reproduction. Dr. Jeff will look at the alleged Black Sperm donor shortage prompting a Rapper to seek other donors. Dr. Jeff will also look at the Sexual Enhancement Trap, Paternity Fraud & more using Neely Fullers’ Concept of Sexual Confusion. Before Dr. Jeff, Maryland Black Caucus Foundation Jheanelle Wilkins. Mike Africa from the Move organization will also preview this weekend’s anniversary of the bombing of the Move Headquarters.
- Dr. Jeff Menzise, Jheanelle Wilkins & Mike Africa l The Carl Nelson Show
