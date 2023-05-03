Black Feminist Movements Are In A Crisis Due To A Lack Of Funding, Here’s What You Should Know

A report released by the Black Feminist Fund in March highlighted how the lack of financial support given to Black women-centered movements had upended positive global change.
Research in Where is The Money for Black Feminist Movements? included hundreds of contributions from groups and activists worldwide. It was collected and sorted over a year-long process in collaboration with the Human Rights Funders Network.
