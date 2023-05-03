Dr. Ray Winbush, Activist Val Davis & Former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon l The Carl Nelson Show

Morgan State University Professor Ray Winbush takes over our classroom to preview today’s United Nations meeting on Racism. A panel from the World Body will hear testimony from the Black Community who have been victims of Police Brutality & Racism. Professor Winbush will also talk about the lack of HBCU Football Players selected in the NFL draft. Before we hear from Dr. Winbush, activist Val Davis explains why Parents of Montgomery County school children are protesting Racism. Former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon will also check in.
