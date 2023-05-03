Former World And Olympic Sprint Champion Tori Bowie Dies At 32

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Former 100-meter world champion and three-time Olympic medalist Tori Bowie has died at the age of 32, her management company announced Wednesday.

Via CNN:

“We’re devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away,” Icon Management said in a statement on Twitter. “We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion … a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends.”

Bowie had a wonderful performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics where she won silver in the 100 and bronze in the 200.

Additionally, after finishing second in the 100 meters in Rio, Bowie won the race at the world championship in London the following year. She finished less than a hundredth of a second ahead of Ivory Coast’s Marie-Josee Ta Lou

Tori Bowie won a medal of each color at the 2016 Olympics and was the first U.S. woman to win the 100-meter world title since Carmelita Jeter in 2011.

We are sending love and prayers to her family and friends.

