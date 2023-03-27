A senseless and fatal encounter was captured on social media this weekend: A Mississippi woman named Kadejah Michelle Brown was arrested after police say she killed her husband with a single shot.
Authorities said the 28-year-old male victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators believe the couple were involved into an argument that turned physical. The incident was captured on Facebook Live.
“There was a history of domestic violence between Brown and the victim,” Sheriff Eddie Hawkins wrote in a Facebook post. “This was a tragic and senseless murder and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim.”
“Fortunately, Brown is in custody, and we look forward to the criminal justice system holding her accountable,” he added.
Woman Fatally Shoots Husband While On Facebook Live was originally published on theboxhouston.com
