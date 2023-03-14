HomeLocal

‘The Greatest Show On Earth’ To Return To Baltimore This Fall

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Ringling Bros Barnum and Bailey Circus Holds Final Show

Source: Bruce Bennett / Getty

It’s time to heal your inner child because “The Greatest Show on Earth” is returning to Baltimore this fall.

For the first time in five years, The Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus are returning!

The show will be held at the newly-renovated CFG Bank Arena beginning Friday, Nov. 24 through Nov. 26 with two shows on each day.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Friday’s first show will begin at 1 p.m. with a 5 p.m. show to follow. The shows on Saturday and Sunday are set to begin at noon and 4 p.m.

Additionally, members of the circus’s email list received exclusive presale codes to use for tickets beginning March 13.

General sale begins next Tuesday at 10 am.

Although animal performers won’t be included anymore, the circus has been teasing new things to look forward to such as new performances, stunts and even comedy.

For more information, click here! 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

MORE LOCAL NEWS..

Baltimore County Farmers Market To Return This Summer

Maryland Lawmakers Discuss Bill To End Daylight Saving Time

Maryland Resident Dies From Severe Turbulence On Business Jet

 

The post ‘The Greatest Show On Earth’ To Return To Baltimore This Fall appeared first on 92 Q.

‘The Greatest Show On Earth’ To Return To Baltimore This Fall  was originally published on 92q.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010
Close