It’s time to heal your inner child because “The Greatest Show on Earth” is returning to Baltimore this fall.
For the first time in five years, The Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus are returning!
The show will be held at the newly-renovated CFG Bank Arena beginning Friday, Nov. 24 through Nov. 26 with two shows on each day.
Friday’s first show will begin at 1 p.m. with a 5 p.m. show to follow. The shows on Saturday and Sunday are set to begin at noon and 4 p.m.
Additionally, members of the circus’s email list received exclusive presale codes to use for tickets beginning March 13.
General sale begins next Tuesday at 10 am.
Although animal performers won’t be included anymore, the circus has been teasing new things to look forward to such as new performances, stunts and even comedy.
For more information, click here!
The post ‘The Greatest Show On Earth’ To Return To Baltimore This Fall appeared first on 92 Q.
