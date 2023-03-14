Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [3-14-23]

Online Editor and Digital Creator For Radio One.

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Natalia Me-gan Beauty

Business Description: “Let us enhance your beauty.”

Business Website: https://www.nataliambeauty.com/

Total Harmony Enterprises

Business Description: “Guiding the way to wholeness- mind, body, and spirit.”

Business Website: http://totalharmonyenterprises.com/

Hood Adjacent Tees

Business Description: “Hood Adjacent Tees, we are more than a Tee shirt company, WE ARE A MOVEMENT!”

Business Website: https://hoodish.org/