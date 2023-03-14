Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [3-14-23]

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Natalia Me-gan Beauty
Business Description: “Let us enhance your beauty.”
Business Website: https://www.nataliambeauty.com/
Total Harmony Enterprises
Business Description: “Guiding the way to wholeness- mind, body, and spirit.”
Business Website: http://totalharmonyenterprises.com/
Hood Adjacent Tees
Business Description: “Hood Adjacent Tees, we are more than a Tee shirt company, WE ARE A MOVEMENT!”
Business Website: https://hoodish.org/
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!
-
Third Annual Baltimore Street Food Festival Returning This Weekend
-
Patti LaBelle Is Coming To Live! Casino & Hotel
-
Baltimore Police Searching For Prisoner After He Escaped From Local Hospital
-
Georgia Republicans Push Back On Renaming Haunted Lake Named After Confederate Soldiers
-
WJZ News Anchor Fired After On-Air Racially Insensitive Remark
-
Ravens Fans React To News Of Franchise Tag On Lamar Jackson
-
[VIDEO] Watch As Thieves Steal 6 Hellcats From Car Dealership in Less Than A Minute
-
Maryland Lawmakers Discuss Bill To End Daylight Saving Time