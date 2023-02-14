Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [2-14-23]

Online Editor and Digital Creator For Radio One.

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Studio10Ten10

Business Description: “Art Studio Space for all your creative needs, intimate events, and much more.”

Business Website: FB & IG: @Studio10Ten10

Fleurs d’Ave

Business Description: “Fleurs d’Ave – Where Every Petal Counts.”

Business Website: www.fleursdave.com

The MakeUp Truck Studio

Business Description: “The Makeup Truck Studio, Steering Beauty Your Direction.”

Business Website: www.themakeuptruckstudio.com

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!