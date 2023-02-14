HomeBuy Black

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [2-14-23]

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Studio10Ten10

Business Description: “Art Studio Space for all your creative needs, intimate events, and much more.”

Business Website: FB & IG: @Studio10Ten10

Fleurs d’Ave

Business Description: “Fleurs d’Ave – Where Every Petal Counts.”

Business Website: www.fleursdave.com

The MakeUp Truck Studio

Business Description: “The Makeup Truck Studio, Steering Beauty Your Direction.”

Business Website: www.themakeuptruckstudio.com

 

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!

