Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [1-31-23]

Online Editor and Digital Creator For Radio One.

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Bmore! Fitness Group for Women

Business Description: “Bmore! Group Fitness for Women is Catonsville’s Women’s-Only Group Fitness Classes for any woman at any fitness level! – Be Fit, Be Brave, Be Strong – Bmore!”

Business Website: bmorefitness.org

Harp Vision

Business Description: “You can’t pour from an empty cup.”

Business Website: https://harp-vision.com/

Agrestal Beauty

Business Description: “Love your body, Love yourself.”

Business Website: http://www.agrestalbeauty.com