President Joe Biden Set To Visit Baltimore Next Monday

President Joe Biden is set to visit the Charm City next week.

According to a press release from the White House, Biden is scheduled to visit the city on Jan. 30.

He is expected to discuss infrastructure related to replacing the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel.

The project will be assisted by the Infrastructure bill he signed into law last year.

The location and time of the president’s visit remain unknown at this time.

