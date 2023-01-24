Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [1-24-23]

Online Editor and Digital Creator For Radio One.

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Baltimore Safe Haven

Business Description: “Providing opportunities for a higher quality of life for transgender, lesbian, gay, bisexual and queer people living in survival mode in Baltimore.”

Business Website: https://www.baltimoresafehaven.org/

Quality Coverage Hospitality Staffing Company

Business Description: “”Where customer experience is our top priority.”

Business Website: https://www.qchospitalityservice.com/

OneAccord Health

Business Description: “Assisting families with advanced care plans and end of life affairs.”

Business Website: https://www.oneaccordhealth.com/