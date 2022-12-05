Dr. Ray Winbush, Dr. Grady Dale & Preacher Anthony Williams l The Carl Nelson Show

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Morgan State University Professor Ray Winbush will explain the importance of the Georgia Senate Race. Dr. Winbush will also talk about Deion Sanders leaving the HBCU coaching ranks & Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones flirting with racists. Before Dr. Winbush, Clinical Psychologist Dr. Grady Dale on the stigma of Mental health in the Black community. Getting us started Chicago activist Preacher Anthony Williams calling for Congressional Hearings on Gun Violence.

