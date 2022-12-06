Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [12-6-2022]

Online Editor + Digital Creator For Radio One.

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

K.Stewart Beauty and Wellness

Business Description: “It’s Not Beauty…it’s LIFE.”

Business Website: kstewartbeautyandwellness.com

Mink Envy Lashes

Business Description: “Bring your eyes alive with Mink Envy Lashes!”

Business Website: https://www.minkenvylashes.com/

Vibes Hookah Lounge

Business Description: “Come and party at the newest upscale hookah lounge in Baltimore.”

Business Location: 6817 Belair Road Baltimore, MD 21206